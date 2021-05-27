Andhra Pradesh seeks NGOs’ help to fight COVID pandemic
The meeting was organised in the wake of the communication sent by the National Disaster Management Authority and Niti Ayog to the state governments.
VIJAYAWADA: A meeting of the Joint Collectors and 26 NGOs from 13 districts and executive director, AP State Disaster Management Authority was held under the leadership of chairperson of Covid Command and Control Centre Dr KS Jawahar Reddy to discuss the collaboration between the government and NGOs to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in an effective manner.
Coordination panels
GO-NGO coordination centres will be set up at the state and district levels with nodal officers
Duplication of services will be avoided
RCCE approach will be adopted through community platforms such as SHGs, volunteers
Social support will be provided to individuals and families affected by Covid