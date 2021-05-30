Worship from home: New initiative for State temples by Andhra Pradesh govt

Jayanth P By

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a cue from ‘work from home’, the Endowments Department has introduced a novel ‘Worship from Home’ initiative for devotees to enable them virtually participate in pooja in temples across the State, after noticing increasing participation in the online initiatives that have been tried during Covid-19. While the services have already begun in 121 noted temples in the last one month, they will be made available in at least 500 temples soon, according to Principal Secretary (Endowments) G Vani Mohan.

Endowments officials explained that devotees can visit the government’s temple management website - www.tms.ap.gov.in - and choose the temple in which the online services have begun, pay for the selected seva/service using debit or credit card, and watch the pooja live from the comfort of their homes. Alternatively, the temple website can also be visited for booking a slot. A YouTube link will be shared with devotees after booking the seva using which they can participate in the live programme.

It may be recalled that the Endowments Department had launched ‘Paroksha Seva’ in a few famous temples like Srisailam last year for a limited number of devotees. It has also taken up various rituals in other famous temples, including Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple at Kanipakam and Durga temple in Vijayawada from this week. The rituals are held on a daily basis between 7.30 and 9.30 am. The department is also providing the links (via Google Meet) to devotees to view the temple rituals, the officials said.

The initiative, named 'Paroksha Seva', has been conceived by G Vani Mohan, Principal Secretary of Endowments, in order to provide an opportunity for devotees to participate in temple rituals and also be part of other Arjitha Sevas when Covid-19 curbs are in place and for those all over the world