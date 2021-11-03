STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 326 new infections in AP, active cases decline to 3,898

The active cases decreased to 3,898, the bulletin added. In 24 hours, Chittoor district reported 68, Krishna 47, SPS Nellore 45, East Godavari 44, Guntur 37 and Visakhapatnam 21 fresh cases.

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally on Wednesday increased by 326 to 20,67,255. The recoveries went up to 20,48,971 after 466 infected persons got cured in the 24 hours ending 9 am today, the latest bulletin said.

The overall coronavirus toll rose to 14,386 as the state reported four fresh fatalities. The active cases decreased to 3,898, the bulletin added. In 24 hours, Chittoor district reported 68, Krishna 47, SPS Nellore 45, East Godavari 44, Guntur 37 and Visakhapatnam 21 fresh cases.

West Godavari logged 19, Srikakulam 18 and Prakasam 17 news cases, while the remaining four added less than five each. Guntur recorded two more Covid-19 deaths, Krishna and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.

