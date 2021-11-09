Andhra Pradesh to get 100 e-buses under Fame-II

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The APSRTC will get 100 e-buses under Fame-II scheme of Union government at a cost of Rs 140 crore. As many as 50 buses will ply on Tirumala-Tirupathi ghat and the remaining will ply through Nellore, Kadapa and Madanapalle as intercity buses.

Manufactured by Olectra Greentech Limited, the Corporation will get these buses in a phased manner for 12 years. “Electric mobility leader and pioneer in the electric bus manufacturing in India, Olectra and Evey Trans Private Limited, received the letter of award from the APSRTC,” informed Olectra officials.

These 9-m air-conditioned buses have a seating capacity for 35 persons. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel 180 km on a single charge, based on traffic and passenger load conditions. The high-power AC & DC charging system enables the battery to recharge in three to four hours fully.