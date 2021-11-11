STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No power shortage despite coal crisis, says Andhra energy department

The officials also mentioned that the power consumption had surpassed the national average in August itself. 

Published: 11th November 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power, Coal shortage

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The average power consumption in the State has surpassed the national average consumption in October this year amid the severe coal crisis that affected several States, including Andhra Pradesh, in the month. AP saw about 17.2 per cent increase in power consumption this October year-on-year as against the national average consumption of 4.8 per cent, the State energy department said on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

In view of the growing demand, energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, who reviewed the power demand pattern, said the power utilities would utilise multiple sources to meet the expected higher daily grid demand. All the long-term resources of power generation available with distribution companies (discoms) would be utilised in full and even power would be purchased from power exchanges to meet the additional demand, he explained.

The officials informed the secretary that the electricity consumption for October stood at 5,828 MU, much higher than the 4,972 MU in the corresponding period last year. The State’s maximum peak demand was recorded at 9,865 MW on October 19, compared to 8,820 MW on October 31, 2020. 

The officials also mentioned that the power consumption had surpassed the national average in August itself. The consumption grew 20.5 per cent in August which is higher than national average energy consumption of 18.6 per cent.  “This indicates that there was no significant shortage in power supply in the State in October despite the coal crisis. This is also a clear indication of the efforts of the State government and power utilities to supply uninterrupted power to consumers amidst the adverse conditions,” a senior official said.

HIGHER POWER

Power demand for October this year 5,828 MU

Consumption grew 20.5% in August in the State as against the national average of 18.6%

Demand for October last year  4,972 MU

According to officials, there was no shortage of power in Andhra Pradesh despite the coal crisis in many States

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh electricity power India coal crisis Andhra Pradesh energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp