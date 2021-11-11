No power shortage despite coal crisis, says Andhra energy department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The average power consumption in the State has surpassed the national average consumption in October this year amid the severe coal crisis that affected several States, including Andhra Pradesh, in the month. AP saw about 17.2 per cent increase in power consumption this October year-on-year as against the national average consumption of 4.8 per cent, the State energy department said on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

In view of the growing demand, energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, who reviewed the power demand pattern, said the power utilities would utilise multiple sources to meet the expected higher daily grid demand. All the long-term resources of power generation available with distribution companies (discoms) would be utilised in full and even power would be purchased from power exchanges to meet the additional demand, he explained.

The officials informed the secretary that the electricity consumption for October stood at 5,828 MU, much higher than the 4,972 MU in the corresponding period last year. The State’s maximum peak demand was recorded at 9,865 MW on October 19, compared to 8,820 MW on October 31, 2020.

The officials also mentioned that the power consumption had surpassed the national average in August itself. The consumption grew 20.5 per cent in August which is higher than national average energy consumption of 18.6 per cent. “This indicates that there was no significant shortage in power supply in the State in October despite the coal crisis. This is also a clear indication of the efforts of the State government and power utilities to supply uninterrupted power to consumers amidst the adverse conditions,” a senior official said.

HIGHER POWER

Power demand for October this year 5,828 MU

Consumption grew 20.5% in August in the State as against the national average of 18.6%

Demand for October last year 4,972 MU

According to officials, there was no shortage of power in Andhra Pradesh despite the coal crisis in many States