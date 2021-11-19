Naidu breaks down, vows to enter Andhra Assembly again only as CM; Jagan calls it a 'drama'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday broke down into tears and in a choked voice, sought to know why his wife Bhuvaneswari was being dragged into political mudslinging by the ruling YSRC.

Hurt at what he termed as repeated humiliations and insults heaped on him by the YSRC, the former Chief Minister said he could take it no more. He was speaking at a press conference after walking out of the Assembly in a huff. Naidu, before his walkout, declared that he would return to the House only as the Chief Minister and appealed to the people to understand why he had to take such a decision.

It all started during the discussion on agriculture sector on the second day of the Assembly session which witnessed dramatic moments with Naidu and his party legislators clashing with the YSRC members -- culminating in his walkout.

Naidu said he was pained by the slurs on him and his family members. "I remained calm and composed for the past two-and-a-half years and have been bearing all insults. Today, my wife was targeted... I can take it no more," he said.

As Naidu continued to speak, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram disconnected the mike. With folded hands, Naidu walked out of the House along with his members vowing to step back into the Assembly as a Chief Minister only.

The war of words between the two sides started during a discussion on agriculture sector in the state. Amid acrimonious scenes, words were exchanged between the two sides even as the Speaker tried to bring normalcy in the House.

Taking a dig at Naidu's 'drama,' Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy later said it was Naidu who had dragged his family members including his uncle, mother and sister into politics. "We have not uttered a word against his family. He

over-reacted and left the House," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.