Power supply yet to be restored to 98 flood-hit villages in Nellore, Chittoor

VIJAYAWADA: The power supply to the rain and flood affected villages will be restored within 24 hours of the water receding, APSPDCL chairman and managing director (CMD) H Haranatha Rao has informed energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli. According to officials, the power supply to 98 villages in Chittoor and Nellore districts was yet to be restored till Sunday evening.

In a review on Sunday, the officials said the water was receding well and that restoration works will be expedited. As a matter of consumer safety, the department officials also appealed to the people, especially farmers, to not touch or get in contact with power infrastructure such as poles, pumping motors and other lines, which have been in water due to rains and floods.

The CMD of APSPDCL said the restoration works were underway in two EHT substations and 19 33/11 KV substations were pending due to which power supply is yet to be restored to the 98 villages. He appealed to public to inform any issues regarding pole damage or power lines by calling the toll free number 1912.

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli appointed general managers as nodal officers for each district. In addition, officers in the rank of executive engineers from wings besides the operation wing engineers were also deputed for early restoration of power supply. The secretary has also informed the progress of power restoration works to energy minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. The minister emphasized the need to reduce uncertainty after a disaster.

BEE wants public to help in energy conservation

The Union ministry of power-led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which is contemplating a national strategy and action plan to create massive awareness about the significance of energy efficiency measures, is keen to involve the general public, various organisations and associations of farmers and industry etc. in energy conservation. The bureau will observe the National Energy Conservation Week from December 14 to 20, 2021, and has urged all the State-designated agencies to formulate separate action plans keeping the local conditions in mind to promote energy conservation and efficiency