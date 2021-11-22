Rescue teams continue search for the missing in Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Rescue teams continued search operations for missing villagers in Cheyyeru deluge in Rajampet mandal on Sunday. At least 26 villagers living downstream of Annamayya project on Cheyyeru went missing when its earthen bund breached on Friday morning. Seventeen bodies were found so far.

Even 48 hours after the calamity, several villagers are still unaware of the fate of their dear ones. They have not given up hope of seeing their dear ones alive. “The deluge was all out of blue. My friend P Chennakesavulu went missing. I pray for his safe return,” said M Narayana of Pulapathuru.

The deluge left a trail of destruction in the villages. Majority of people had lost all their belongings. Ramachandra Reddy of Gundluru said he had incurred a huge loss as the crop in his two acres of land was completely damaged. His house was also totally destroyed. “Large piles of mud have accumulated in my fields and my house has suffered damage beyond repair,” he lamented.

“I need a few lakhs of rupees to restore my agriculture land and house. All I earned over the years has gone in the deluge. The government should pay special attention to resurrect the devastated families like mine by extending adequate aid,” he stressed.

Choppavaripalle, Gundluru, Seshamambapuram, Mandapalli, Pulapathuru and other villages had suffered extensive damage in the unprecedented flash floods. Roads were badly damaged and some eroded. Several electric poles in the villages got uprooted. Power cables were snapped and transformers were damaged. Villagers have slowly started cleaning their houses covered with slush. People’s representatives and various NGOs have come forward to extend help to the devastated families.

The district administration, led by Collector V Vijayarama Raju, has taken up rescue and relief operations on a mission mode in the affected villages. Besides restoration of drinking water and power supply and road network, emphasis has been laid on improvement of sanitation in the deluge-hit villages. Enumeration of loss has also been taken up.

The district administration is likely to submit a report on the total loss caused by the deluge to the State government soon seeking adequate assistance for implementation of relief package for the affected families.