AP gets $250 mn loan for school learning project

State government signs deal with World Bank for SALT project that aims to cover 50L students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, the Union government and the World Bank have signed legal agreements for $250 million (Rs 1,860 crore) loan for Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation (SALT) project, which aims to improve the quality of learning for over 50 lakh students in the State, an official release said. 

The project aims to cover 40 lakh students between the ages of six and fourteen in over 45,000 government schools, over 10 lakh children between the ages of three and six enrolled in Anganwadis, about 1,90,000 teachers, and more than 50,000 Anganwadi workers.It will introduce a one-year preschool-level course in 3,500 schools in the tribal blocks. 

According to State education officials, the State government, in June, received an official communication from Junaid Kamal Ahmad, Country Director for the World Bank in India, regarding the approval of the SALT project. 

SALT is the first of its kind innovative projects for training teachers, facilitating State-level assessment and establishing an effective education management and information system. Its tenure begins from 2021-22 and has a five year limit.

“Providing universal access to quality education is central to India’s economic and social development. The Project will support Andhra Pradesh in fulfilling its vision of transforming government schools into vibrant institutions focused on foundational learning for children...” the Finance Ministry said.

