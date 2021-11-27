STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State adds 184 Covid-19 infections, 214 recoveries; Krishna posts lone fatality

With the spike in new infections since the past few days, the active cases in Krishna district have witnessed a slight spike.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The cumulative Covid-19 positives in Andhra Pradesh rose to 20,72,198 with the addition of 184 afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. The total recoveries climbed to 20,55,603 after 214 more infected people got cured.

The Covid-19 toll rose to 14,432 as one more person succumbed, after which the state now has 2,163 active cases,According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Centre, Chittoor reported the highest of 36 new infections followed by 34 in Krishna and 30 in West Godavari. Nine other districts logged less than 20 new infections each even as Kurnool did not report any new case. Four Rayalaseema districts logged 42 infections while the three districts in north Andhra reported a little over 30 cases. Nine districts reported lesser number of cases when compared to Thursday. 

With the spike in new infections since the past few days, the active cases in Krishna district have witnessed a slight spike. The district has the highest of 416 active cases followed by 370 in East Godavari. While the figure in five districts is less than 300 active cases each, it is below 100 in six others. The lone fatality, once again, was reported from Krishna district and its overall deaths have now touched 1,454. The overall deaths stand at 14,432.

