Rains lash Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, Chittoor districts

By Express News Service

NELLORE/CHITTOOR: Nellore district has received moderate to heavy rainfall since Saturday morning. Upland mandals, including Udayagiri and parts of Atmakur segment witnessed rainfall. Nellore city and Kovur segments also experienced showers for more than three hours. The temple town of Tirupati also received light rainfall since morning onwards.

Meanwhile, keeping the predictions of heavy rains in view, the Chittoor district administration had announced a holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday. Chittoor Collector M Harinarayanan appealed to the public not to cross any overflowing causeways in the district. He said that the administration has kept relief camps ready for shifting people from low-lying areas, especially the eastern parts of the district. The Collector directed the officials concerned to set up relief camps wherever necessary.

According to CM dashboard, Sathyavedu mandal in Chittoor received the highest rainfall with 4 cm, Chittamur and Vakadu mandals witnessed 3 cm of rainfall and Naidupeta, Muthukur, Kavali and Venkatachalam areas experienced 1 cm of rainfall on the day.

The Somasila project has received 44,620 cusecs of water from the upstream. The officials have been releasing 41,080 cusecs of water downstream. Meanwhile, residents of Devarapalem in Nellore rural mandal are facing severe troubles as the road connectivity to the village was snapped due to flooding. The villagers have appealed to the authorities to restore the road connectivity. The incessant rainfall in the Nellore city has thrown normal life out of the gear.

Officials plug leakages in Rayalacheruvu tank

Officials have completely plugged the two minor leakages developed on Rayalacheruvu bund in Ramachandrapuram mandal in Chittoor district on Saturday. Officials have closed the first minor leakage on the bund at one side on Friday and found another leakage on the other side and closed the second leakage on Saturday. The officials are monitoring the inflows into the bund. They have already evacuated the people residing close to Rayalacheruvu