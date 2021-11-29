Governor admitted to Hyderabad hospital again

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who had recently recovered from Covid-19, was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad again on Sunday night reportedly following post-Covid complications.According to official sources in the Raj Bhavan, during a post Covid-19 check-up on Sunday, doctors observed differences in certain parameters. The Governor was immediately rushed to Hyderabad in a flight.

It may be recalled that on November 17, the Governor tested positive for Covid-19. Harichandan suffered a minor illness after his return from New Delhi and he complained of cough and cold. As a precautionary measure, an RT-PCR test was conducted and he was diagnosed with Covid-19 after which he was shifted to Hyderabad by a special flight and admitted to the AIG.

Harichandan participated in the 51st Conference of Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of all the States and Union Territories, which was presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on November 11.After undergoing treatment, he recovered and was discharged from hospital on November 23. According to a hospital report at that time, his clinical parameters had shown complete recovery.