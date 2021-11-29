STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Governor admitted to Hyderabad hospital again

According to a hospital report at that time, his clinical parameters had shown complete recovery.

Published: 29th November 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who had recently recovered from Covid-19, was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad again on Sunday night reportedly following post-Covid complications.According to official sources in the Raj Bhavan, during a post Covid-19 check-up on Sunday, doctors observed differences in certain parameters. The Governor was immediately rushed to Hyderabad in a flight. 

It may be recalled that on November 17, the Governor tested positive for Covid-19. Harichandan suffered a minor illness after his return from New Delhi and he complained of cough and cold. As a precautionary measure, an RT-PCR test was conducted and he was diagnosed with Covid-19 after which he was shifted to Hyderabad by a special flight and admitted to the AIG.

Harichandan participated in the 51st Conference of Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of all the States and Union Territories, which was presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on November 11.After undergoing treatment, he recovered and was discharged from hospital on November 23. According to a hospital report at that time, his clinical parameters had shown complete recovery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Governor AIG Hospital
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp