TTD's 'Dollar' Seshadri passes away

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM / TIRUPATI: Officer on special duty (OSD) at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Pala Seshadri died after a cardiac arrest in Visakhapatnam early on Monday. He was 73.Seshadri was in Visakhapatnam to participate in Karthika Deepotsavam being organised by TTD at Ramakrishna Beach in the evening.

He had visited the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam atop Simhachalam on Sunday. He suffered a cardiac arrest around 4 am, and died before being shifted to a corporate hospital.Seshadri, who was known as ‘Dollar’ Seshadri, had been serving the TTD since 1978. Though he had retired in 2007, the TTD had been utilising his services as OSD.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the passing away of Seshadri, and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.Expressing profound grief over the sudden demise of Seshadri, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said he “will always be remembered for his services to TTD, where he was working since 1978.’’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana condoled the death of Seshadri. Recalling his association with the departed, the CJI said Seshadri had always insisted to be at the service of the Lord even as he was advised to take care of his health.

“Seshadri came all the way to Delhi and blessed me on my birthday,’’ the CJI recalled. The CJI would be attending the final rites of Seshadri, which would be held in Tirupati on Tuesday.“The sudden demise of Seshadri is a huge loss to the management,” TTD executive officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said. In a statement on Monday, he said Seshadri had dedicated his entire life to the service of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

“His dedicated, selfless, sincere, hard working and devoted services lasted nearly four-and-a-half decades. He breathed his last while representing TTD at Karthika Deepotsavam to be held on Vizag Beach road,’’ he added.“Born in 1948 on July 15 in Tirupati, Seshadri had always aspired to be in the abode of Sri Venkateswara in His service and always expressed to die at His lotus feet. The almighty also blessed him to breathe his last on the auspicious day of Karthika Pournami that too while on duty,” the statement said.

Seshadri completed his MSc (Mathematics) and also Diploma in Banking and Accountancy. Between 1977-78, he worked as an LIC officer and later joined TTD as Uttara Parupattedar in 1978. He retired from service in 2007 as in-charge of Bokkasam. He was later appointed as the TTD OSD.“His death is a great loss and the void left by him cannot be filled,” TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy also offered condolences over the death of Seshadri.

Sri Sarada Peetham seer Sri Swaroopanandendra Sarawati said he was moved by the death of Seshadri.

He said till his last breath Seshadri served Lord Venkateswara. He said Seshadri had a long association with Sri Sarada Peetham. The mortal remains of Seshadri have been shifted to Tirupati. It may be recalled that Seshadri had survived a heart attack during his recent visit to Nellore.