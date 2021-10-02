Andhra HC directs power distributors to clear dues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday, October 1, 2021, directed discoms to clear the dues of wind and solar power companies for two quarters, from January to June of this year.

Continuing the hearing on the petitions filed by the wind and solar power companies challenging a single-judge verdict, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya, said not implementing the assurance given to pay the dues is not proper, and posted the next hearing in the case to Nov 8.