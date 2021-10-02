STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disha Police Station in Kadapa wins ISO honour

The Disha police station in Kadapa, which got ISO 9001:2015 certificate | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA:The Disha women police station in the district has won the ISO 9001:2015 certification for prevention and detection of crime, maintenance of law and order, establishment of public peace and tranquillity, and women and child-friendly initiatives. 

The station has resolved 310 of the total 311 SOS calls received since it was launched in February, 2020. The police station was in the news recently after it ensured the safety of a Kadapa woman, who had gone to Delhi alone to attend a competitive examination, but found herself in trouble. 

Acting swiftly, the Disha police coordinated with a Delhi-based NGO and ensured her safety. Officers from the station remained in contact with the woman till she reached home in Kadapa safely.“There are a number of occasions in which the officers of the Disha police station provided safety and security to women in distress,” Disha DSP K Ravi Kumar said. 

The Disha women police station has resolved 310 of the 311 SOS calls received since it was launched in February, 2020. It has 72 two-wheelers for patrol duties, and a mini-bus. It has so far held 2,830 Disha App awareness programmes 

