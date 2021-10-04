Woman records video of lover raping his daughter

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A woman recorded videos and clicked photographs of her paramour raping his minor daughter after forcing the child to consume alcohol, police said on Sunday, after arresting the man. The woman is still at large. The accused, a panchayat secretary in Kalasapadu mandal of Kadapa district and living in Markapur town, was reportedly having an affair with the woman, identified only as Kondamma.

He took his 16-year-old daughter to his rented accommodation in Kalasapadu village, where Kondamma was present. Both the adults drank alcohol, and forcefully made the teen to consume the intoxicating drink, police said. “Later, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girl even as she resisted. The woman, meanwhile, took photos and videos of the act,’’ Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said.The man repeated the offence two days later and recorded the act on his mobile phone, police said.

On returning home, the girl confided in her mother, who reported the matter to the Markapur police on September 25. Investigators, who registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC, arrested the man from his hideout on Saturday. Police said they were still searching for Kondamma.Police have confiscated the mobile phone used in the crime. The accused was produced before a court.