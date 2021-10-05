STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD offers free darshan to promote Hindu dharma

The TTD said two members from Samarasata Seva Foundation would travel in each bus to ensure food and comfortable travel, organise darshans and prasadam at Tirumala and  Tiruchanoor.

Published: 05th October 2021

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will provide free darshan of Srivaru to devotees from backward classes, living in areas where it had constructed Srivari temples, during the Brahmotsavams. As many as 1,000 devotees would be given darshan between October 7 and 14, and the TTD would bear their entire expenses, including food and conveyance. The free darshan is a part of TTD’s efforts to propagate Hindu Sanatana Dharma and to end religious conversions in the State. 

The TTD, along with the Endowments Department and Samarasata Seva Foundation, has in the first phase constructed 502 Srivari temples at a cost of Rs 25 crore in the State’s remote areas.

The TTD would operate 10 buses from 11 districts, while another 20 buses would operate from Visakhapatnam and East Godavari (as the districts have remote and tribal areas) to ferry devotees to Tirumala. Apart from Srivari Brahmotsava Darshanam, they would also be provided darshan of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru, Tiruchanoor. The TTD said two members from Samarasata Seva Foundation would travel in each bus to ensure food and comfortable travel, organise darshans and prasadam at Tirumala and Tiruchanoor.

Strict curbs at Tirumala

Ahead of Srivari annual Brahmotsavams, the TTD on Monday reiterated that as part of Covid restrictions, only devotees with slotted Sarva Darshan tokens or Special Entry Darshan tickets along with valid vaccination certificates or Covid negative test reports will be allowed to enter Tirumala The TTD, in a statement, said devotees without valid certificates or Covid-negative certificates issued 72 hours before the visit would not be allowed beyond the Alipiri checkpoint
 

