Sparsha Darshan at Srisailam during Dasara fete

Published: 07th October 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: For the first time after Covid-19 outbreak, Sparsha Darshan of Lord Shiva at Srisailam temple will be allowed during the nine-day Dasara Brahmotsavams, which begin on Thursday.Executive officer of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple S Lavanna said the decision to give the large number of devotees coming from outside the State during the festival season a chance to have Sparsha Darshan (Touching the Shiva idol during darshan). The devotees will be charged Rs 500 for it. 

However, free sparsha darshan will be made available to all devotees from 2.30pm to 3.30 pm every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The EO added that they will extend the timings of free sparsha darshan, based on the rush of devotees.On the remaining days, only ticket holders can have  Sparsha Darshan. The Rs 500 ticket holders can have sparshan during darshan daily breaking timings , including first break darshan at 7 am, second break at 12 noon, third break at 7  pm and common break at 9 pm every day during the festival, the EO added. 

Devotees wearing traditional dresses (like Pancha for men  and Sari for women) only will be allowed to have Sparsha Darshan. All Arjitha Sevas like Chandi Homam,  Rudra Homam, Mruthynjaya homam have been cancelled during the nine-day fete, which will end on October 15. Gramotsavam, which is traditionally  performed in mada streets of the temple town, will be cancelled and the cultural events will be organised as per guidelines.

The holy bath will not be allowed at Pathalaganga and ‘anna danam’ will not be held during the festival. However,  the temple will provide free food packets to devotees. The nine-day Brahmostavams will start at 8.30 am on October 7 with special pujas. The EO called upon the devotees to follow Covid-19 protocol during their temple visit.

