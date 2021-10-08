Centre set up 1,151 O2 plants: Prime Minister Modi 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated three Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants at New Government General Hospital in Vijayawada under the PM CARES fund on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Speaking on the occasion, Narendra Modi said that the PSA oxygen generation plants were established within a short span to cater to the needs of the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Centre has set up 1,151 oxygen generation plants across the country. So far, 90 crore people have been administered with Covid vaccine. During the first wave of the pandemic, oxygen production was 900 metric tonnes. Now it has increased by 10 times. Besides, 170 government medical colleges were sanctioned with an objective of establishing a medical college for each district,” the Prime Minister said and added works in this regard were already started.

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao inaugurated 500 LPM (Litres per minute) PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) Oxygen Plant at Railway Hospital. The oxygen plant was procured with an approximate expenditure of Rs 65 lakh. The plant, manufactured by Summits Hygronics Pvt. Ltd, Coimbatore, was set up at Railway Hospital, Vijayawada, in a short duration of 10 days.

In June 2021, two oxygen generation units each with a capacity of 250 LPM were inaugurated by Shri Gajanan Mallya, GM, SCR, virtually. With this, the Railway Hospital, Vijayawada now equipped with 1000 LPM Capacity Oxygen generation plants. In addition to this, a 2 kilo litre capacity liquid Medical Oxygen Tank was installed at the Railway hospital.

In Visakhapatnam, a PSA oxygen generating plant with a capacity of 1,000 LPM was commissioned at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases. With the launch of the plant, set up under PM Cares, oxygen support can be provided to 100 of 300 beds at the hospital.

Speaking after inaugurating the plant, Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the plant was set up with Rs 1.30 crore, out of which Rs 80 lakh was provided by the Centre and Rs 30 lakh state government.



First PSA oxygen plant was set up in KGH, Vizag, with a capacity of 2,000 LPM. Works are in progress to set up 8 more PSA plants, including at Area hospitals of Narsipatnam and Aganampudi and district hospital at Anakapalle in the district.

Araku MP G Madhavi on Thursday inaugurated a PSA plant at Araku. With the commissioning of the PSA plant at Araku, 24 persons can be given oxygen support simultaneously, she said. Meanwhile, district collector A Mallikarjun flagged off three teeka express vehicles to conduct mobile vaccination. Speaking on the occasion the collector called upon people to avail the services of teeka express. He said the teeka express vehicles will operate from Paderu, Chintapalli and Araku.