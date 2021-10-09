Lord rides Chinna Sesha, Hamsa vahanams on Day 2 of Brahmotsavams in Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Chinna Sesha Vahana Seva was performed to the processional deity Lord Malayappa Swamy on Friday, October 8, 2021, the second day of the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams in Tirumala. As all rituals for Brahmotsavams are being performed in ‘ekantam’, due to the existing Covid protocol, the vahana seva was confined to the temple.

Bedecked in invaluable ornaments and fragrant flower garlands, the Lord in his Gita Krishna avatar blessed the devotees. While Pedda Sesha Vahanam represents the king of snakes, the seven hooded Adishesha, Chinna Sesha vahanam represents the five-hooded Vasuki.

Later in the evening, Hamsa Vahana Seva was performed to the Lord Malayappa. All the rituals were in accordance with Agama Sastra and the only thing different was that there was no procession along Mada streets.