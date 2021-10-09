STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lord rides Chinna Sesha, Hamsa vahanams on Day 2 of Brahmotsavams in Tirumala

Bedecked in invaluable ornaments and fragrant flower garlands, the Lord in his Gita Krishna avatar blessed the devotees.

Published: 09th October 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Malayappa Swamy rides China Sesha Vahanam on Friday.

Lord Malayappa Swamy rides China Sesha Vahanam on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Chinna Sesha Vahana Seva was performed to the processional deity Lord Malayappa Swamy on Friday, October 8, 2021, the second day of the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams in Tirumala. As all rituals for Brahmotsavams are being performed in ‘ekantam’, due to the existing Covid protocol, the vahana seva was confined to the temple. 

Bedecked in invaluable ornaments and fragrant flower garlands, the Lord in his Gita Krishna avatar blessed the devotees. While Pedda Sesha Vahanam represents the king of snakes, the seven hooded Adishesha, Chinna Sesha vahanam represents the five-hooded Vasuki.  

Later in the evening, Hamsa Vahana Seva was performed to the Lord Malayappa. All the rituals were in accordance with Agama Sastra and the only thing different was that there was no procession along Mada streets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srivari Brahmotsavams Tirumala Chinna Sesha Vahana Seva vahana seva
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp