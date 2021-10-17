STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra govt releases order handing over power houses to Krishna River Management Board

It may be recalled that the state water resources department on October 14 issued an order transferring four components on Srisailam to KRMB and requested that Jurala also be taken over.

Published: 17th October 2021

As Srisailam is brimming with water, the officials demanded that the KRMB Board meeting should decide the water sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the current water year.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The energy department late on Thursday night issued an order (MS 17) handing over Srisailam right bank powerhouse and Nagarjuna Sagar Right canal powerhouse to the Krishna River Management Board. Just like the water resources department, the energy department has also directed APGENCO to ensure only simultaneous handover of the components along with Telangana. 

It may be recalled that the state water resources department on October 14 issued an order transferring four components on Srisailam to KRMB and requested that Jurala also be taken over. Meanwhile, the AP Water Users Associations Federation has appealed to the KRMB to take over the Jurala project on Krishna River along with Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar and said that only then AP farmers’ interests would be protected. The federation also requested the board’s chairman MP Singh to bring the hydel power plants of Telangana under the Krishna River Management Board. 

