STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APGenco gets Rs 250 crore to avert power cuts in Andhra Pradesh

APGenco MD B Sreedhar informed that there was considerable improvement in coal stocks at thermal plants.

Published: 17th October 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Coal, power generation

The power utilities were also directed to procure power from markets at any price to meet the demand. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has sanctioned Rs 250 crore emergency fund for the APGenco to procure coal on a priority basis to tide over the energy crisis. Apart from this, the Union Ministry of Power has been asked to allocate 400 MW to the State from unallocated power from CGS till June, 2022. 

On measures taken by it to ensure that there are no power cuts, the State government on Saturday said, “Discussions with collieries have been going on for the supply of coal without limiting it due to pending dues as per Central guidelines. We are also trying to talk to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Telangana to improve coal reserves at our thermal plants.” 

Amid rumours that there would be load relief measures starting Saturday in view of the coal crisis, power utilities have “assured” that there won’t be any power cuts in the State. The statement further said that eight additional coal rakes were allotted to Andhra Pradesh thermal power plants. APGenco MD B Sreedhar informed that there was considerable improvement in coal stocks at thermal plants. The power utilities were also directed to procure power from markets at any price to meet the demand. 

According to another press release issued by the Energy Department, the power purchase price in the open market dropped to Rs 6.11 per unit on Saturday from Rs 20 on Friday. The energy officials claimed that the energy deficit in AP in the past five days was to the tune of around 1.22 million units (MU), lower than that in States like Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

“There were no power cuts in AP on October 15 as utilities were able to meet the total demand without any load shedding. Out of the average daily energy demand for 185 MU, the State has maintained a power deficit less than 1 MU per day on an average for the past 16 days despite the coal shortage. The total power deficit was 10 MU only for the same period. Because of this, the power interruptions/load relief were negligible,” Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli claimed. 

Meanwhile, efforts are also being made to bring into operation the two new thermal units at NTTPS and Krishnapatnam and make 1,600 MW available to the State. In a review meet, the officials informed the Energy Secretary that the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant in Kadapa and Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station, Krishnapatnam, started power generation of 800 MW each on October 15.  

“There were very minimal power interruptions for load relief purpose a few days ago because of coal shortage. But the power utilities have taken steps to improve coal reserves and the power deficit was less than 1 MU per day for the last two weeks. In view of this, there is no question of power cut now in the State,” it maintained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Government
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp