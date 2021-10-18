STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway operates 4 long haul goods trains under ‘Triveni’ initiative

These four long haul trains were dispatched in all three possible directions from Vijayawada.

Published: 18th October 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Train

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Sunday, October 17, 2021, operated four long haul trains in three different directions in a single day under ‘Triveni’ initiative, meaning the confluence of three sacred rivers. This unique initiative was taken up by the Vijayawada division of the SCR. Each long haul train was formed by clubbing two goods trains and these goods trains are twice longer than the normal composition of freight trains, providing a very effective solution to the problem of capacity constraints in critical sections.

Out of four long haul trains, two long haul trains each consisting of 118 open wagons (58 +58 BOX N wagons) were formed and dispatched to Talcher towards Visakhapatnam direction from Vijayawada, with an average lead of around 900 km. Another long haul train departed from Adani Krishnapatnam Port by clubbing two open wagon trains (each consisting of 59 + 59 BOX N Wagons), passing through Obulavaripalli and destined to Kesoram Cement with a lead of 645 km.

The third direction was from Vijayawada to Kondapalli by clubbing two covered wagon trains (BCN rakes). These four long haul trains were dispatched in all three possible directions from Vijayawada. SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya on Sunday said the initiative was taken to speed up the operation of goods trains so that both empty and loaded wagons can be transported to their loading/ unloading points in the least possible time, while also meeting the demands of the freight customers.

“Running of long haul trains contributes in reducing the wagon turnaround time and assists in enhancing the throughput of the freight loading. In addition, clubbing two trains into a single train reduces the manpower needed, so that they can be utilised for other train operations when there is heavy movement of trains,” he said.

The major advantage of running long haul trains is it helps in reducing the en-route detention resulting in improved operational efficiency, which helps in increasing the average speed of freight trains. He opined that running long-haul trains will help Railways in utilising the rolling stock optimally and also assists in transporting the bulk commodities in a short time frame.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Triveni initiative South Central Railway long haul trains South Central Railway
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp