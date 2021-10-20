STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road development works gain pace in Guntur

However, officials are making necessary arrangements to resume the works and finish them as early as possible. 

Published: 20th October 2021

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In the last couple of months, the construction and development works for roads and drainages, which have been in a bad condition for the past few years, has gained pace in the city.After the formation of the new council in GMC, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu instructed the corporators to identify ground-level issues in each division and submit a report. To solve these issues, the Council has allotted `30 crore to 58 divisions. 

During the council meeting, most of the members submitted proposals on the bad condition of roads, drainages, and lack of parks in their respective areas. They informed that citizens had been facing several problems due to the damaged roads and unfinished underground drainage works.In the past couple of months, under the direction of the Mayor and regular inspection of corporators, the development works have begun and are going on a fast pace. 

Apart from a few divisions, the development works including road widening works, construction of drainages and CC roads have begun in the remaining divisions. Based on information from official sources, it has been learnt that with the council being so involved in the development works, the contractors are also showing interest to complete the works in time. Due to continuous rains in the last few weeks, the works slowed down a little.

However, officials are making necessary arrangements to resume the works and finish them as early as possible. Meanwhile, people are hopeful that they will no longer have a nightmarish commute and would get to travel comfortably as the works are being conducted at a fast pace.

