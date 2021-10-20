STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP office attack: Oppostion leaders taken into preventive custody over bandh call in Andhra Pradesh

Many senior leaders were put under house arrest to prevent them from participating in the bandh.

Published: 20th October 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Police detains TDP leader Budda Venkanna as he reach out to stage protest in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Police detains TDP leader Budda Venkanna as he reach out to stage protest in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Several leaders belonging to Telugu Desam Party were taken into preventive custody on Wednesday as the opposition party gave a bandh call protesting the alleged attacks on the party's offices at some places on Tuesday.

A senior official of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation said as of 5 AM there was no disruption to normal bus services.

ALSO READ: Political heat up as TDP office attacked; Naidu calls for bandh

The ruling YSR Congress Party cadre on Tuesday allegedly vandalised TDP's headquarters at Mangalagiri near here, offices at Visakhapatnam and other places, blaming that opposition party's spokesperson K Pttabhi Ram made objectionable comments against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a press conference.

Reacting to the attack, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had called for a state-wide bandh.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh bandh TDP office attack YSRC
