VSP employees’ 25-hour relay fast concludes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 25-hour relay fast organised by the Visakha Ukku Porata Committee to mark the 250th day of its protest against the Centre’s move to privatise the RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, concluded at 9 am on Wednesday.

Convener of the public sector coordination committee Kumar Mangalam and former AP technical director Y Krishna Rao offered lemon juice to workers to break the fast.

Kumara Mangalam said it was everyone’s responsibility to protect the steel plant. He criticised the Centre’s plan to privatise the public sector undertakings. He said PSUs were providing employment to a large number of people.