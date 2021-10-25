10 districts in Andhra Pradesh log less than 50 Covid cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged another 400 new Covid-19 infections from more than 37,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. The State has so far reported over 20.63 lakh cases from over 2.92 crore samples. Recoveries were higher than new infections, bringing the active caseload further down.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor, once again, reported the highest of 73 infections followed by 68 in Krishna and 50 in Guntur. The remaining 10 districts logged less than 50 new cases, while four districts reported new infections in single-digit with the lowest of three in Kurnool (3). Vizianagaram (7), Anantapur (8) and Prakasam (9) districts.

The three north coastal districts reported 69 new infections, while the four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 110 fresh cases. Meanwhile, 516 patients recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries to more than 20.44 lakh. The active caseload came down to 5,102 with the highest of 963 active cases in Chittoor, while three districts have less than 100 caseload with Kurnool having the lowest of 26.

The caseload in Srikakulam, which came down to 98 on Saturday, increased to 127. Another four patients succumbed to the virus, taking the number of fatalities to 14,343. One death each was reported from Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Vizag.