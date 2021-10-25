STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Phase 2 of Kondaveedu ghat road gets Ministry of Environment and Forest nod

The fort is located in Edlapadu mandal, around 27 km from Guntur. It is built on a hill, enclosed by a system of defensive banks and ditches.

Aerial view of 1st phase of ghat road leading to Kondaveedu Fort.

GUNTUR: In a significant development, the Ministry of Environment and Forest has given its approval for the construction of the second phase of the ghat road leading to the Kondaveedu Fort. Built in the 13th and 14th century, the historic fort is an everlasting symbol of glory of the Reddy kings. The fort is located in Edlapadu mandal, around 27 km from Guntur. It is built on a hill, enclosed by a system of defensive banks and ditches. It consists of 23 towers, three temples, and a mosque. 

In the last two years, several development works have been taken up on the fort including renovation works, construction of the ghat road, children’s park, mini open air theatre, and many other works are in progress which has enabled the place to turn into a major tourist spot in the district. 

Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor Siva Reddy said, “In the first phase, the ghat road was constructed from the foot of the hill. In the second phase, the road will be extended for another 650 metres from the existing road reaching the top of the hill.” 

The official further informed that the State government had sent proposals to the Ministry of Forest and has received required approvals for the construction of the second phase of the ghat road. The works will begin soon at an estimated cost of Rs 11.50 crore and the ghat road will be constructed to facilitate a much more comfortable journey for the visitors, Siva Reddy added. 

Meanwhile, the forest department is taking up measures to conserve rare medicinal plants amid all development works being taken up to increase the tourist footfall to the fort.

