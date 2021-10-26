Jagan to release Rs 2,190 cr  under 3 schemes today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the disbursement of the second tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan, YSR zero interest loans and YSR Yantra Seva scheme. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the amount to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on Tuesday.

A total Rs 2,190 crore will be credited to the accounts of beneficiaries under the three schemes. Under Rythu Bharosa (second installment), 50.37 lakh farmers will benefit (Rs 2,502 each). Under the scheme including the amount to be credited on Tuesday, the farmers were provided Rs 18,777 crore in the last two and a half years.

Under YSR Sunna Vaddi Crop Loans (Zero interest crop loans), Rs 112.7 crore will be provided to 6.67 lakh beneficiaries. Objective is to provide timely loans at no interest to the farmers for investing in crops and ensuring that they are not forced to depend on private money lenders.

If the dues (Rs 1,180 crore) kept pending by the previous government and cleared by the present government are taken into consideration, besides Rs 382 crore provided under zero interest crop loan scheme and Rs 112.7 crore to be provided tomorrow, 64.96 lakh farmers have benefited with Rs 1,674 crore under the scheme. YSR Yantra Seva is community hiring centres of farm mechanisation and under the scheme 1,720 farmer groups will be provided Rs 25.55 crore.

