CM Jagan felicitates rank holders of AITT exams 

The Chief Minister presented mementoes, certificates and tabs to them.

Published: 30th October 2021 08:09 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulates toppers of AITT exam from Andhra Pradesh at Tadepalli on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated five State students who have achieved top ranks in All India Trade Test (AITT) 2020 Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) National Level Examination and announced Rs 5 lakh cash incentive and a job in line with their education in the APIIC.

D Manikanta achieved all-India second rank in Mechanic Diesel Trade, Mondi Satish got fifth rank in Electrical, N Kumari got all-India 6th rank in Electronics and Mechanical, M Bala Pawan Raju eighth rank in Draft Men Civil and M Roshan got ninth rank in Mechanic R & AC.

The Chief Minister presented mementoes, certificates and tabs to them. He also congratulated Deputy Training Officer Y Rajitha Priya for winning the Kaushalacharya Award-2021 and announced Rs 5 lakh cash incentive for her.

Later in the day, at a programme held in the APIIC headquarters at Mangalagiri, Industries Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy handed over the Rs 5 lakh cheque each to the five students and the deputy training officer as announced by the Chief Minister.

