Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reaches Idupulapaya on two-day visit

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Idupulapaya on Wednesday evening as part of his two-day visit to the district.

Jagan arrived at Kadapa airport and from there flew to Idupulapaya in a helicopter. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Incharge Minister Adimulapu Suresh and other leaders have received the Chief Minister at the Kadapa Airport.

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, MLAs, MLCs and others welcomed Jagan.

Pulivendula Municipal Chairman and Councillors visited the Chief Minister at Idupulapaya. The Chief Minister enquired about the various development works taken up in the constituency and asked them to expedite the works.

On Thursday, Jagan will offer tributes to his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s memorial at Idupulapaya to commemorate the death anniversary of the former Chief Minister.

He will return to Amaravati by afternoon.