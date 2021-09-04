STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Simhachalam temple trust board responsible for temple land protection’

The Rajya Sabha member said he would reply to the queries if he was asked.

SRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy said it is the responsibility of the Simhachalam temple trust board to protect the temple property, and that an enquiry was ordered on the basis of prima facie evidence about irregularities with regard to 860 acres. 

Speaking to mediapersons after offering prayers at the temple here on Friday, Vijayasai said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to protecting the temple lands. “What were temple trust board chairman Ashok Gajapathi Raju and members were doing when `8,000 crore worth temple lands were under occupation?” he questioned and challenged the former Union minister to a public debate on the issue. 

The Rajya Sabha member said he would reply to the queries if he was asked. He wanted to know whether Gajapathi Raju remained a mute spectator or he himself was involved in the irregularities. “He should come clean on this. If he has any respect for women then he should give equal opportunities to women members of his family in the trust board.”

He said a vigilance enquiry is underway with regard to 862 acres and action will be taken based on the report. He added the chief minister has found a solution to the ‘pancha gramala’ lands and that the issue will be resolved soon. He said the issue was sub judice and they will follow the court directive in the case.

Temple officials breaking protocol: Gajapathi Raju
Vizianagaram: MANSAS trust board chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju slammed Simhachalam temple officials for offering a traditional welcome to MP Vijayasai Reddy during the latter’s visit to the temple on Friday. In a press conference at his residence here, he said: “I do not understand what protocol was followed by the temple authorities. We have certain norms to welcome constitutional, judicial and political personalities... The authorities have been violating the temple traditions and protocols for the YSRC leaders.” 

