Stop politics at cost of public safety: Velampalli

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao has come down heavily on BJP leaders for spreading rumours and staging agitations in front of district collectorates and other government offices in the State demanding permission for public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRC party office on Monday, Velampalli said BJP state chief Somu Veerraju’s statements are aimed at creating unrest in the state. He urged BJP leaders to refrain from religious politics at the cost of public safety.

Rao said the instructions were given to ban public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi to avoid the spread of coronavirus as per the directions issued by the Union health department on August 28 and it has nothing to do with Hindu sentiments.

“Somu Veerraju is acting in a divisive manner,” the minister said, adding that protests and agitations at collectorarates and other government offices will be dealt with seriously. “The government is not against Ganesh Chaturthi and we didn’t ask people not to celebrate the festival. We urged people to celebrate the festival in their homes instead of celebrating in public places,” the minister explained.

What is BJP argument

The BJP organised a rally in Nellore. BJP leaders blamed the ruling party for imposing restrictions on Hindu festivals. “The government is allowing gatherings at liquor shops, public places, shopping malls.” they said.