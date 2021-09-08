STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Power Development Corporation sourcing 30 lakh tonnes of coal

APPDCL, a subsidiary of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation, is also in the process of stocking more coal at thermal power units to meet the demand.

Published: 08th September 2021 08:14 AM

Coal Mining

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company Ltd., a subsidiary of AP Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) Ltd, will source about 30 lakh tonnes of coal per annum from different mines for Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS), Krishnapatnam, for the next two years. 

Keeping the future requirement in mind as the stage-II unit of 800 Mega Watt (MW) is expected to be commissioned soon, the APPDCL has invited bids for 6 lakh tonnes of high-grade coal and 24 lakh tonnes of raw coal per annum from different mines in West Bengal and Odisha. 

The APPDCL floated the tender for liaison with various stakeholders including mines, railways and ports for transportation of coal. While the high-grade coal will be from different mines of Eastern Coalfields Ltd. (ECL) in Anansol on West Bengal, raw coal will be sourced from different mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. (MCL) in Talcher of Odisha. The last date for submitting the bids is September 24, following which a reverse auction will be held.

The company is also in the process of stocking more coal at thermal power units to meet the demand. The stock of coal has come down at the thermal units due to the reduced activity of mining, which is expected annually during rains.

According to the APGENCO, the thermal units in the state - Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station, Vijayawada, Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant, Kadapa, SDSTPS, Krishnapatnam - with a cumulative capacity of 5,010 MW require 68,500 metric tonnes of coal on an average per day for full generation.

The officials added that receipt of coal was on for some thermal stations, the quantity was not as per the requirement. As of September 6, SDSTPS in Krishnapatnam has around 43,606 MT balance of coal available. 

