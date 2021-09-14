STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra power generation body moves Telangana HC to recover Rs 6000 crore dues

The petition came up for hearing on Monday before the Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kukar.

Published: 14th September 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

APGENCO logo

APGENCO logo (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGenco) knocked on the doors of the Telangana High Court seeking help to recover its outstanding debts, which had arisen after bifurcation of the erstwhile State of AP. 

Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (SPDCL) of Telangana and Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd (NPDCL), together need to pay Rs 3,441.78 crore dues. The same compounded with interest by August 31, 2021 and Rs 6,283.68 crore is due now, said AP Power Generation Corporation Ltd in its writ petition. 

The petition came up for hearing on Monday, September 13, 2021, before Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kukar. AP Advocate General Sriram appeared before the Bench and explained the issue. After hearing the contentions of Sriram, the Division Bench issued notices to the Principal Secretary to Energy Department, SPDCL, NPDCL, and Telangana Power Co-ordination committee, and directed them to file counters. The case was adjourned to October 28, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited APGenco Telangana High Court Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp