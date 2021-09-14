Andhra power generation body moves Telangana HC to recover Rs 6000 crore dues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGenco) knocked on the doors of the Telangana High Court seeking help to recover its outstanding debts, which had arisen after bifurcation of the erstwhile State of AP.

Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (SPDCL) of Telangana and Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd (NPDCL), together need to pay Rs 3,441.78 crore dues. The same compounded with interest by August 31, 2021 and Rs 6,283.68 crore is due now, said AP Power Generation Corporation Ltd in its writ petition.

The petition came up for hearing on Monday, September 13, 2021, before Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kukar. AP Advocate General Sriram appeared before the Bench and explained the issue. After hearing the contentions of Sriram, the Division Bench issued notices to the Principal Secretary to Energy Department, SPDCL, NPDCL, and Telangana Power Co-ordination committee, and directed them to file counters. The case was adjourned to October 28, 2021.