Gold plating of Tirupati gopuram by mid-2022

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The gold plating works atop Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati will be completed by the mid of next year, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board chairman YV Subba Reddy on Monday, September 13, 2021. The works will be done on par with Ananda Nilayam of Tirumala Temple, he added. The TTD board chairman participated in the concluding programme of sacred Balalaya Samprokshanam, which began on September 9. Subba Reddy said he reviewed the ongoing gold plating works for Vimana Gopuram of Govindaraja Temple, which was renovated in 1972.

The decision of gold plating was taken in 2018 by the then trust board. As much as 100 kg gold and 4,300 kg copper with the total expense of Rs 32 crore will be used, he said. Devotees can have darshan of the presiding deity but all poojas will be held at kalyana mandapam. Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy, TTD EO Jawahar Reddy, ADE Dharma Reddy and several other officials were present.