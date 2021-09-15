STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh tailor gets Rs 90,000 ‘electric shock’

A shocked Somnadh met the electricity meter reader, who was equally baffled on seeing the amount on the bill issued on September 12.

Published: 15th September 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

electricity

For representational purpose.

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four tube lights, one ceiling fan, a pedestal fan and an iron box, which he occasionally uses, are the electronic equipment tailor Kimudu Somnadh of Sileru has at his residence. Yet, APTRANSCO gave him the shock of his life by sending a power bill of Rs 90,444 this month.

The tailor said his previous power bills were mostly in the range of Rs 200 to Rs 300, and it has never exceeded Rs 600. “For the past three months, I was told that I need not pay the bill due to ‘minus bills’. This month, however, I got the bill for over Rs 90,000,” the tailor, struggling to make both ends meet in the time of Covid-19, said.

A shocked Somnadh met the electricity meter reader, who was equally baffled on seeing the amount on the bill issued on September 12. He asked the tailor to travel to Chintapalli – some 480 km from Sileru – to correct the bill.  

“I am not in a position to go there as the pandemic has broke me financially,” Somnadh said, adding that the bill said he had consumed 14,255 units during the billing period. Somnadh is not the only consumer to get APTRANSCO’s ‘electric shock.’Eswaramma, who runs a small eatery in Sileru, said she has been running from pillar to post correcting an electricity bill asking her to pay up Rs 1.30 lakh six months ago. 

She said they were earlier charged only Rs 1,200 a month. The officials have now asked her to submit an application for correcting the bill.APTRANSCO superintending engineer Suryapratap said as many as 15 lakh bills are being generated monthly and there has never been a problem, barring a couple of incidents.

“Even in cases where inflated bills are reported the meter readers have been directed not to issue the bill, but to issue rectified bills. The reader might have given the bill to a consumer in Sileru by mistake,’’ the official said, adding that the bill would be cancelled.

The assistant engineer will inspect the meter to rectify the mistake and issue a new bill, he said and assured that consumers need not panic if they get inflated bills, since the firm will follow proper procedure and the issue will be addressed.A puncture mechanic in Kurnool was recently issued a power bill of Rs 58,000. The officials responded and corrected the bill.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Sileru tailor
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp