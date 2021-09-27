Rs 7,000 crore for electrification of Jagananna colonies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State power utilities will be spending an estimated Rs 7,080 crore on the electrification of YSR Jagananna Colonies being developed under Pedalandariki Illu scheme. The utilities will be providing both overhead and underground power infrastructure for all the 28.3 lakh houses, the officials said.

Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, according to a statement released on Sunday, said power utilities have geared up to provide high-quality power infrastructure to YSR Jagananna Colonies on par with urban areas for which action plan is getting ready.

“The government wants to provide access to modern energy services to 28.30 lakh beneficiaries that could improve living conditions and expand economic opportunities,” he said. Layouts with less than 550 plots are considered for overhead electrification and layouts with plots more than 550 plots are considered for underground electrification. The power utilities will strive to complete the complete the electrification works as per the schedule, he said.

Chairpersons of the three Discoms APSPDCL, APCPDCL and APEPDCL H Haraantha Rao, J Padma Janardhana Reddy and K Santhosha Rao explained that the average cost of overhead electrification per house is Rs 98,521 and Rs 1,32,284 per house for underground electrification.

The proposed electrification cost for layouts with less than 550 plots is around Rs 2,368 crore and for layouts having over 500 plots is around Rs 3,628 crore. “Underground electrification is proposed in 389 layouts. Similarly, the overhead electrification is proposed in 9,678 layouts,” they added.