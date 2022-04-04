STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh discoms told to step up power infra 

This move is expected to help increase the overall power supply reliability and quality and provide benefits to electricity consumers and the State as well. 

Representational image of power grid.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the creation of new districts in the State, the government has directed the power utilities to lay more focus on strengthening of 24X7 uninterrupted power supply and developing power infrastructure keeping future requirements in mind. 

The daily average power demand in March 2018 was 179.64 MU per day which has been increased to 220.44 MU per day in March-2022. The daily average demand is expected to rise to 240 MU per day in March-2023. The peak demand in March is expected to escalate to 13,000 MW for FY 22-23 which is 12,032 MW (megawatts) in FY 21-22. The energy demand met on April 1 (Friday) was 234.1 MU with peak demand of 12,021 MW.

In fact, the demand for electricity is increasing drastically year on year. The energy demand in the State was 58,704 MU in 2017-18 which increased to 68,905 MU in 2021-22 with an increase of 10,200 MU (17.3 percent increase) compared to FY 2017-18. The demand is expected to reach 70,705 MU in the 2022-23 financial year. 

