South Central Railway completes 770 km of electrification 

The SCR completed 770 KM of railway line electrification works in 2021-22, an all-time record in the history of the zone.

Representational image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has registered its best-ever performance in terms of completing electrification works across its network during the 2021-22 financial year. The SCR completed 770 KM of railway line electrification works in 2021-22, an all-time record in the history of the zone. This is the highest amount of electrification done by any zone of the Railways during 2021-22. 

Out of the total 770 kms, 326 kms fall under Telangana, 331 Kms under Andhra Pradesh, 87 kms under Maharashtra and 27 km in Karnataka. In AP, sections like Aravalli - Bhimavaram - Narsapur for 45.53 kms; 53.30 Kms between Kadiri - Tummanamgutta; 55.80 Kms between Pakala - Kalikiri; 54.20 Kms between Dhone - Kurnool City; 122.32 Kms between Yerraguntla - Nandyal were completed. SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain said that the electrification has improved the average speed of trains. 

