Vontimitta Brahmotsavams to begin tomorrow

KADAPA: All arrangements are in place for the annual Brahmotsavams of Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district from Sunday (April 10). Ankurarpanama for the annual event will be held on Saturday.

It is after two years that the annual event is being opened to the public. In the last two years, it was performed in Ekantham.The celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita to be held on April 15 will be the highlight of the entire Brahmotsavams. Around two lakh devotees are expected to attend the programme.

On the day, the Chief Minister is expected to present ‘Mutyala Talambralu’ and ‘Pattu Vastralu’ to the temple on behalf of the state government.Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is organising an attractive literary, dharmic and cultural programs at the annual Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple from April 10 to 18.

The day begins with dharmic discourses in the morning followed by Bhakti sangeet in Unjal Seva in the evening and harikathas in the night besides bhajan and Kolata teams during vahana sevas. TTD is conducting a Kavi Sammelan as part of the Kavi Bammera Pothana Jayanti on April 10 and a Sahitya sadassu on April 11 in connection with the Pattabhishekam.

The State government had handed over the Kondandarama Swamy Devasthanam at Vontimitta to the TTD for comprehensive development and maintenance in 2016 and since then the TTD has been looking after the temple, though it is a protected monument under Archaeological Society of India.

CM, Guv invited for Sita Rama Kalyanam

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were invited to attend Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam to be held on April 15 at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district. TTD executive officer K S Jawahar Reddy along with Vontimitta Kodandarama Swami deputy EO Ramana Prasad met the Chief Minister on Friday and invited him. Dr. R. Ramana Prasad, Deputy Executive Officer, TTD called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and extended the invitation.