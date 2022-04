South Central Railway to resume Vizag-Vijayawada, Guntur-Dhone train services

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) will resume trains between Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada & Guntur-Dhone from April 13. As per the schedule, Train No. 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam (Double Decker) will depart Visakhapatnam at 5:25 am and arrive Vijayawada at 11.10 am. Train No. 22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam will depart Vijayawada at 5:30 pm and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 10:55 pm. These trains will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem and Eluru, in both the directions.

Train No. 17228 Guntur - Dhone Express will depart Guntur at 1 pm and arrive at Dhone at 9:15 pm.

This train will stop Perecherla, Phirangipuram, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Donakonda, Markapur Road, Cumbum, Giddalur, Diguvametta, Nandyal, Panyam, Krishnama Kona, B Cement Nagar, Betamcherla, Rangapuram and Malkapuram stations.

Train No. 17227 Dhone - Guntur Express will depart Dhone at 6:30 am and arrive in Guntur at 2 pm. This train will stop Malkapuram, Rangapuram, Betamcherla, B Cement Nagar, Krishnama Kona, Panyam, Nandyal, Gazulapalli, Diguvametta, Giddalur, Jaggambhotla Krishnapuram, Cumbum, Markapur Rd, Donakonda, Kurichedu, Vinukonda and Narasaraopet stations.