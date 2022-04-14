New Minister for Tourism RK Roja vows to make Andhra a tourism hub 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: RK Roja assumed charge as Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Welfare at the State Secretariat on Wednesday. She signed the first file pertaining to launch of a bus service between Gandikota and Bengaluru.

Speaking after assuming office, Roja said she will strive to develop Andhra Pradesh a leading tourism hub in the country. The Tourism Department has already started expediting several projects to complete them as per schedule. Steps will also be taken to promote sports in the State in a big way. Special efforts will be made to tap the rural sports talent. The government will also take initiative to promote Telugu language and focus on welfare of artistes, she said.

Revenue, Stamps and Registration Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and Labour, Employment, Training and Factories Minister G Jayaram assumed office in the State Secretariat at Velagapudi on Wednesday. Thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him an opportunity, Dharmana said he has experience as he served as Revenue Minister in the past.

Maintaining that he has no individual targets and wants to fulfil the goals of Jagan, he felt that it will have been better if the revenue department is named as the land administration department. Speaking to media persons after taking charge. Jayaram thanked Jagan for retaining him in the cabinet. He promised to strive for the welfare of workers of organised and unorganised sectors.

