Revised power subsidy a shocker to aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh 

NELLORE / TIRUPATI: The State government’s latest decision to revise power subsidy has come as a shocker to the aquaculture farmers in the State. With the revised tariffs, the electricity bills of aquaculture farmers will be doubled. The aquaculture farmers in the State are planning to announce a ‘culture holiday’ in the next season in protest against the decision.

It may be noted that, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a subsidised rate of Rs 1.50 per unit to aqua culture in the State and it was implemented in 2019. But now the State government released the GO revising power tariffs for aquaculture.

According to the latest order, farmers cultivating both shrimp and fish below five acres have to pay Rs 1.50 per unit while farmers cultivating more than five acres have to pay Rs 3.85 per unit. Rs 3.85 shall be charged for all the fish/shrimp tanks located outside the aqua zones, irrespective of the extent of the tanks. The power tariff concession shall be extended to fish/shrimp tanks based on the e-fish data for the time being. Later, the power tariff concession will be extended to the fish/shrimp culture tanks registered under APSADA Act, 2020, according to the GO.

According to sources, farmers in the State have taken up aqua culture in nearly 3.75 lakh acres. Nearly 55 per cent of farmers have been cultivating in non-aqua zones. More than 95 per cent of farmers are cultivating aquaculture, particularly shrimp, in more than 5 acres as below 5 acres is not viable for them.

Shrimp culture requires aerators and sunlight support for getting oxygen for their healthy growth in the ponds. Usually, aerators need power supply for up to 16 hours a day. Power is also needed for regular pumping of water into and outside the ponds. Nearly 10 hp of power supply is required for running aerators and water pumps for one acre of culture for one month.

“I cultivated L Vannamei (white leg shrimp) in around 9 acres. Usually, I will pay Rs 60,000 per one acre per year after subsidy. Now, I have to pay Rs 1.20 lakh per annum. The cost of cultivation will double due to the increased power tariffs. Majority of the culture was taken up in more than 5 acres across the sea coast mandals,” said K Ramireddy, a farmer from Nellore division.

Farmers have taken up aquaculture in Kota, Vakadu, Chittamur, Chillakur in Gudur division of Tirupati district, Manubolu, Venkatachalam, Muthukur, Thotapalligudur, Indukurpeta, Kovur, Kodavaluru, Vidavalur of Nellore division and Allur, Bogole, Kavali in Kavali division of Nellore district. After the implementation of power holiday to processing units, the shrimp processing units have reduced production due to reduced power supply, leading to price crash of aqua products.

Within a week of the power holiday, the price of shrimp has fallen in the market. The price for 100 count of shrimp has reduced to Rs 220 from Rs 280, the rate of 90 count fallen to Rs 230 from Rs 270, 80 count declined to Rs 250 from Rs 200, 70 count reduced to Rs 270 from Rs 320 and 60 count to Rs 290 from Rs 340. “I planned to maintain the culture for getting 70 count shrimp, which is a costly affair with the increased power tariff. Now, I have decided to harvest the shrimp at 100 count per kilo. The government should reconsider its decision as farmers have to pay double the amount as electricity bills with the revision subsidy to aquaculture,” said N Sukumar Reddy, a farmer from Gudur division.

If the farmers decide to announce a ‘culture holiday’, it will affect the export of aqua products to other countries. On the other hand, the price for aqua products, particularly shrimp and fish, will increase if the production declines.