STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ensure power to all at any cost: APERC to govt

Energy Secretary B Sreedhar explained the coal shortage situation and the various steps being taken to bridge the demand-supply gap. 

Published: 21st April 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy has asked the energy department to take all possible steps to ensure the availability of power to all sections of the society at any cost. 

He wanted the restriction and control measures like power cuts and power holidays to industries announced earlier to be eased at the earliest. Justice Nagarjuna Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the power situation in the State, especially in the wake of the restriction and control measures imposed recently.  

Energy Secretary B Sreedhar explained the coal shortage situation and the various steps being taken to bridge the demand-supply gap. The Chairman, having taken note of the recent representations received from various sections on the restrictions and control imposed, emphasised that the Discoms should not see penal charges as a source of revenue. It should be used only as a tool to moderate the runaway grid demand. 

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said that the electricity sector should make prudent investments and avoid unnecessary or avoidable investments as the Discoms are not in a position to generate adequate revenue to meet their payment obligations. The APERC chairman emphasised that the agriculture sector should be given top-most priority. The Commission said it would not spare any Discom that fails to meet the standards. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APERC Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission CV Nagarjuna Reddy
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp