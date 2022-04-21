Ensure power to all at any cost: APERC to govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy has asked the energy department to take all possible steps to ensure the availability of power to all sections of the society at any cost.

He wanted the restriction and control measures like power cuts and power holidays to industries announced earlier to be eased at the earliest. Justice Nagarjuna Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the power situation in the State, especially in the wake of the restriction and control measures imposed recently.

Energy Secretary B Sreedhar explained the coal shortage situation and the various steps being taken to bridge the demand-supply gap. The Chairman, having taken note of the recent representations received from various sections on the restrictions and control imposed, emphasised that the Discoms should not see penal charges as a source of revenue. It should be used only as a tool to moderate the runaway grid demand.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said that the electricity sector should make prudent investments and avoid unnecessary or avoidable investments as the Discoms are not in a position to generate adequate revenue to meet their payment obligations. The APERC chairman emphasised that the agriculture sector should be given top-most priority. The Commission said it would not spare any Discom that fails to meet the standards.