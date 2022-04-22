STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSRTC invites bids to hire 998 new buses

Aimed at improving better transportation facilities for its passengers, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has invited bids from private parties for hiring 998 buses.

APSRTC buses

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at improving better transportation facilities for its passengers, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has invited bids from private parties for hiring 998 buses. In a press release issued here on Thursday, RTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmanandha Reddy said that the Corporation is inviting bids for 10 AC sleeper, 62 non-AC sleeper, 6 Indra A/c , 87 super luxury, 37 ultra deluxe, 122 express, 316 Ultra Pallevelugu , 310 Pallevelugu, 39 Metro Express and 9 City Ordinary buses from intending entrepreneurs for supply of buses under hire scheme through MSTC e-commerce portal. 

The intending participants have to register on MSTC e-Commerce portal. The bids can be placed from 10 am on Friday and it will be closed by 5 pm on May 5. Reverse auction will start from 10 am on May 10 and end at 4 pm on May 11. The details will be available on the APSRTC website, http://apsrtc.ap.gov.in, from April 22.

District-wise buses  

Srikakulam-39; Parvathipuram Manyam-32; Vizianagaram-17, Visakhapatnam-61; Anakapalli-22; Kakinada-42; East Godavari-48; Konaseema-44; West Godavari-65; Eluru-34; Krishna-43; NTR-29 ; Guntur-31 ; Palnadu-59; Bapatla-18;  Prakasam-21;  SPS Nellore-58; Tirupati-41; Chittoor-4; Annamayya-34; YSR-72; Nandyal-66;  Kurnool-34; Ananthapuramu-42; Sri Satya Sai-42; Total: 998. 

