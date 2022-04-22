APSRTC invites bids to hire 998 new buses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at improving better transportation facilities for its passengers, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has invited bids from private parties for hiring 998 buses. In a press release issued here on Thursday, RTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmanandha Reddy said that the Corporation is inviting bids for 10 AC sleeper, 62 non-AC sleeper, 6 Indra A/c , 87 super luxury, 37 ultra deluxe, 122 express, 316 Ultra Pallevelugu , 310 Pallevelugu, 39 Metro Express and 9 City Ordinary buses from intending entrepreneurs for supply of buses under hire scheme through MSTC e-commerce portal.

The intending participants have to register on MSTC e-Commerce portal. The bids can be placed from 10 am on Friday and it will be closed by 5 pm on May 5. Reverse auction will start from 10 am on May 10 and end at 4 pm on May 11. The details will be available on the APSRTC website, http://apsrtc.ap.gov.in, from April 22.

District-wise buses

Srikakulam-39; Parvathipuram Manyam-32; Vizianagaram-17, Visakhapatnam-61; Anakapalli-22; Kakinada-42; East Godavari-48; Konaseema-44; West Godavari-65; Eluru-34; Krishna-43; NTR-29 ; Guntur-31 ; Palnadu-59; Bapatla-18; Prakasam-21; SPS Nellore-58; Tirupati-41; Chittoor-4; Annamayya-34; YSR-72; Nandyal-66; Kurnool-34; Ananthapuramu-42; Sri Satya Sai-42; Total: 998.