Act responsibly to ensure women's safety: TDP to CM Jagan

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to act responsibly towards ensuring safety of women in the State.

Published: 24th April 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to act responsibly towards ensuring safety of women in the State. The former chief minister  said that the Chief Minister’s policies and actions should be in the manner of putting deterrent fear in the minds of criminals and perpetrators of atrocities on women.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister on Saturday, Naidu expressed concern over what he described as non-stop atrocities and deteriorating law and order situation in the State. “The ruling YSRC should stop misusing the police for its political advantage. The government should stand by the woman, who was gang-raped on the premises of Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH),” he said, and reiterated his demand for `1 crore financial assistance, a permanent house and a job for the survivor. 

The State government should appoint a special court to expedite the trial.The TDP chief described as “deeply disturbing” the atrocity committed on the mentally-challenged girl in a busy hospital. This was a clear testimony to the total collapse of law and order in the State, he said. Naidu said it was inhuman not to take any action even after the parents complained at the police station about their missing daughter. 

