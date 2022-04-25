STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hike in freight charges likely to hit mango exports from Chittoor district

The freight charges for the export of mangoes to foreign countries have gone up to Rs 5.70 lakh per tonne this year from Rs 2.70 lakh last year.

Published: 25th April 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mango vendors.(Photo | EPS)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Mango traders are apprehensive that the steep rise in freight charges may hit the fruit exports from Chittoor district this season. Chittoor is famous for fine varieties of mangoes. Totapuri variety mango is extensively cultivated in Chittoor. According to an estimate, mango crop is raised in about 97,000 hectares in the district. It has 50-60 mango pulp processing units.

Normally, the units purchase most of the fruit produce from farmers. Mangoes from Chittoor are exported to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other States. The fruit export season begins in April and ends in July. Chittoor mangoes are also exported to China, Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Dubai and Switzerland 

The freight charges for export of mangoes to foreign countries have gone up to Rs 5.70 lakh per tonne this year from Rs 2.70 lakh last year. Traders used to export 300 - 400 tonnes of mangoes to foreign countries from Chittoor prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the pandemic, about 120 tonnes of mangoes were exported last year.  Chittoor mango market also attracts traders from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and other States, who want to import the fruit. 

“We get Rs 60-70 profit per kg on an average for exporting fine variety mangoes to other countries. The increased freight charges are likely to hit our profits this year. Hence, the Horticulture Department should intervene and take measures to boost the mango exports from Chittoor to safeguard the interests of growers,” said I Sudhakar Reddy, a farmer.

Normally, farmers who lay emphasis on mango exports, take better care to maintain the quality of the fruit, which fetches them good price in the international market. After setting a target for export of mangoes, the Horticulture Department has initiated steps to coordinate with other departments to realise the target and ensure remunerative price to farmers for their produce, official sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mango traders fruit exports Totapuri variety mango Chittoor Mango Farmers Freight charges
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp