Special team to manage power shortage in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as power shortage has gripped the entire country and more than a dozen bigger States have resorted to load shedding, AP power utilities are hopeful that the situation will improve by the first week of May.

While making all possible effort to overcome the power shortage triggered by inadequate coal stock, the State energy department, on Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s advice, has deployed a core management team exclusively to mitigate the current power shortage. The Core Management Team will closely monitor coal stocks at thermal power plants and coordinate with the plants and the State government.

Several States have less than two to five days of rolling coal stock left on an average against the recommended 24 days’ stock. Many coal-fired plants across the country have curbed power generation due to the shortage of coal and soaring global coal prices that have touched a record high. The coal prices are expected to go up further as several States are depending on imports.

The thermal power plants account for more than 50 per cent of the country’s total power capacity. The coal stocks at thermal plants is enough for only one to two weeks in several states.Meanwhile, the demand for electricity has been increasing due to the reopening of the economy and with the country heading towards peak summer.

The demand for electricity in the State was 63,605 MU in 2018-19, and it has increased 8.3 per cent to 68,905 MU, but the supply of coal has not increased at the same pace. Several States are also facing the same situation. As a result, electricity prices in markets are at a record high. The price at the Power Exchange this year stood at around Rs 12 to Rs 20 per unit which is the highest in the past 10 years. The AP Power Utilities are forced to purchase power at even Rs 12 to Rs 20 during peak hours. This has caused a huge financial burden to AP power utilities.

During a virtual review of power supply position on Sunday, Peddireddi said that the government is committed to providing reliable power supply to consumers and free power to the agriculture sector during daytime.“I am confident that the government will overcome the shortage, a temporary phenomenon, and utilities will provide sufficient power to all sectors in the State,” he said.

The minister directed the power utilities to intensify their efforts to overcome the present situation and make efforts to bring normalcy in power supply even in industries. He urged the power utilities to be on high alert as the temperatures are likely going to touch 44 to 46 degrees Celsius in the coming four days.

Minister to review ongoing works today

The Energy Minister will review the ongoing works of erection/construction of lines, power transformers, substations APTRANSCO(220 KV, 400 KV) etc, on Monday.

