Andhra Pradesh teachers unions’ protest foiled by cops

Police detained the teachers’ union leaders from various places in the city and Tadepalli when they tried to reach CM camp office.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Vijayawada and Guntur on Monday as the police cordoned off all the roads leading to AP Chief Minister’s bungalow in Tadepalli in the wake of protest by the teachers unions demanding the repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Large force of police personnel were deployed at the Chief Miniter’s Camp Office, to prevent the agitators entering the route. In addition, special forces were placed at all entry points of Vijayawada and Guntur. Commuters, including buses, trains, and private vehicles entering Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts were stopped and allowed only after screening.  Police detained the teachers’ union leaders from various places in the city and Tadepalli when they tried to reach CM camp office.

Such intense search measures were adopted in wake of the incident involving government employees agitation in Vijayawada, when the employees arrived in the city in  disguised forms including like beggars. Restrictions were violated and police were caught unguarded. 

